Fox Run Management L.L.C. Invests $424,000 in Semtech Corporation $SMTC

Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Semtech Corporation (NASDAQ:SMTC – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 12,319 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $424,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Semtech by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,702,315 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $402,560,000 after buying an additional 159,770 shares during the period. Hood River Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Semtech by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 3,450,042 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $213,385,000 after buying an additional 59,743 shares during the period. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Semtech by 364.2% in the 4th quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 3,266,202 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $202,015,000 after buying an additional 2,562,602 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Semtech by 74.0% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,800,174 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $61,926,000 after buying an additional 765,558 shares during the period. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC grew its holdings in Semtech by 122.6% in the 4th quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,491,844 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $92,271,000 after buying an additional 821,671 shares during the period.

Get Semtech alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Semtech news, COO Asaf Silberstein sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.98, for a total value of $85,960.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 105,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,555,708.08. This represents a 1.85% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark Lin sold 999 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.84, for a total value of $43,796.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 17,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $754,530.24. The trade was a 5.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on SMTC shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of Semtech in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Semtech from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 5th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price on shares of Semtech in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley set a $43.00 target price on Semtech in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Semtech from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Semtech has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.58.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Semtech

Semtech Stock Up 1.2%

NASDAQ SMTC opened at $50.42 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a PE ratio of -24.48 and a beta of 1.94. Semtech Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $24.05 and a fifty-two week high of $79.52. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $47.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.10. Semtech had a positive return on equity of 19.66% and a negative net margin of 12.52%. The firm had revenue of $251.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $249.79 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.06 EPS. Semtech’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Semtech Corporation will post -0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Semtech Profile

(Free Report)

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor and advanced algorithms. It provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various infrastructure, and industrial applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Semtech Corporation (NASDAQ:SMTC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Semtech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Semtech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.