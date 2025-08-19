Fox Run Management L.L.C. Has $448,000 Stock Position in Mueller Industries, Inc. $MLI

Fox Run Management L.L.C. trimmed its stake in shares of Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI – Free Report) by 30.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,881 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,558 shares during the quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Mueller Industries were worth $448,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MLI. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Mueller Industries by 103.1% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 331 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Mueller Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Mueller Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Mueller Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Mueller Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MLI opened at $91.96 on Tuesday. Mueller Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.24 and a 1 year high of $96.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $83.57 and a 200-day moving average of $79.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.60 and a beta of 1.02.

Mueller Industries ( NYSE:MLI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.34. Mueller Industries had a net margin of 17.48% and a return on equity of 24.47%. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 19th. Investors of record on Friday, September 5th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 5th. Mueller Industries’s payout ratio is 15.87%.

In related news, Director John B. Hansen sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.97, for a total value of $91,970.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 92,664 shares in the company, valued at $8,522,308.08. The trade was a 1.07% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Mueller Industries, Inc manufactures and sells copper, brass, aluminum, and plastic products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, South Korea, the Middle East, China, and Mexico. It operates through three segments: Piping Systems, Industrial Metals, and Climate. The Piping Systems segment offers copper tubes, fittings, line sets, and pipe nipples.

