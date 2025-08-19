Fox Run Management L.L.C. Acquires New Position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited $BABA

Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,358 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $444,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Alibaba Group by 22.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 15,648,064 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,069,144,000 after purchasing an additional 2,885,154 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Alibaba Group by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,676,773 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $566,124,000 after purchasing an additional 438,537 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its stake in Alibaba Group by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 4,610,035 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $390,885,000 after purchasing an additional 752,275 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Alibaba Group by 3,214.5% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,378,671 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $578,992,000 after purchasing an additional 4,246,564 shares during the period. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. raised its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 3,978,977 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $337,377,000 after acquiring an additional 44,901 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $147.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley set a $180.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $145.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Finally, Arete downgraded shares of Alibaba Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $153.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.38.

Shares of BABA stock opened at $121.41 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $289.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 1-year low of $79.21 and a 1-year high of $148.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $116.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $120.75.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

