First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK) Director John M. Heyneman, Jr. Sells 11,818 Shares

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK – Get Free Report) Director John M. Heyneman, Jr. sold 11,818 shares of First Interstate BancSystem stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.18, for a total transaction of $356,667.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 5,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $157,660.32. The trade was a 69.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

First Interstate BancSystem Stock Performance

Shares of FIBK stock opened at $30.33 on Tuesday. First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.95 and a 12 month high of $36.77. The stock has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a PE ratio of 13.66 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $29.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.66.

Get First Interstate BancSystem alerts:

First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.12. First Interstate BancSystem had a net margin of 16.04% and a return on equity of 6.82%. The firm had revenue of $248.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $253.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. will post 2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First Interstate BancSystem Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 11th will be given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 11th. First Interstate BancSystem’s payout ratio is currently 84.68%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays raised shares of First Interstate BancSystem from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of First Interstate BancSystem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of First Interstate BancSystem from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, June 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of First Interstate BancSystem from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.43.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on FIBK

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Interstate BancSystem

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 2,336.8% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 9,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 9,534 shares during the last quarter. First Interstate Bank raised its position in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 5,053,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $144,778,000 after purchasing an additional 624,268 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 39.7% in the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 62,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,043,000 after purchasing an additional 17,879 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its position in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 26.4% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 5,079 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,017,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,144,000 after purchasing an additional 11,209 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.71% of the company’s stock.

First Interstate BancSystem Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Interstate Bank that provides range of banking products and services in the United States. It offers various traditional depository products, including checking, savings, and time deposits; and repurchase agreements primarily for commercial and municipal depositors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for First Interstate BancSystem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Interstate BancSystem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.