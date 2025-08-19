Financial Analysis: First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) and Farmers National Banc (NASDAQ:FMNB)

Farmers National Banc (NASDAQ:FMNB – Get Free Report) and First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, risk, dividends, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Farmers National Banc and First Financial Bancorp.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Farmers National Banc 18.19% 12.02% 0.99% First Financial Bancorp. 19.41% 10.57% 1.42%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

38.7% of Farmers National Banc shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 77.2% of First Financial Bancorp. shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.0% of Farmers National Banc shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.1% of First Financial Bancorp. shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Analyst Recommendations

Farmers National Banc has a beta of 0.86, meaning that its share price is 14% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, First Financial Bancorp. has a beta of 0.98, meaning that its share price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of current ratings for Farmers National Banc and First Financial Bancorp., as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Farmers National Banc 0 1 1 0 2.50 First Financial Bancorp. 0 3 1 0 2.25

Farmers National Banc currently has a consensus target price of $15.50, suggesting a potential upside of 10.32%. First Financial Bancorp. has a consensus target price of $29.00, suggesting a potential upside of 17.50%. Given First Financial Bancorp.’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe First Financial Bancorp. is more favorable than Farmers National Banc.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Farmers National Banc and First Financial Bancorp.”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Farmers National Banc $180.09 million 2.94 $45.95 million $1.34 10.49 First Financial Bancorp. $852.23 million 2.77 $228.83 million $2.50 9.87

First Financial Bancorp. has higher revenue and earnings than Farmers National Banc. First Financial Bancorp. is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Farmers National Banc, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Farmers National Banc pays an annual dividend of $0.68 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.8%. First Financial Bancorp. pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.1%. Farmers National Banc pays out 50.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. First Financial Bancorp. pays out 40.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. First Financial Bancorp. has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Summary

First Financial Bancorp. beats Farmers National Banc on 10 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Farmers National Banc

Farmers National Banc Corp. operates as a bank holding company for The Farmers National Bank of Canfield engages in the banking, trust, retirement consulting, insurance, and financial management businesses. It offers commercial and retail banking services, including checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; commercial, mortgage and installment, and home equity loans; home equity lines of credit, night depository, safe deposit box, money order, bank check, automated teller machine, Internet banking, travel card, E bond transaction, brokerage, and other services. The company also provides personal and corporate trust services in the areas of estate settlement, trust administration, employee benefit plans, and retirement services; property and casualty insurance products and services; and various insurance products through licensed representatives, as well as invests in municipal securities. The company was founded in 1887 and is headquartered in Canfield, Ohio.

About First Financial Bancorp.

First Financial Bancorp. operates as the bank holding company for First Financial Bank that provides commercial banking and related services to individuals and businesses in Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky, and Illinois. The company offers checking, savings, and money-market accounts; and accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing accounts, time deposits, and cash management services for commercial customers. It also provides real estate loans secured by residential property, such as one to four family residential housing units or commercial property comprising owner-occupied and/or investor income producing real estate consisting of apartments, shopping centers, and office buildings; commercial and industrial loans for various purposes, including inventory, receivables, and equipment, as well as equipment and leasehold improvement financing for franchisees; consumer loans comprising new and used vehicle loans, second mortgages on residential real estate, and unsecured loans; and home equity lines of credit. In addition, the company offers commercial financing to the insurance industry, registered investment advisors, certified public accountants, indirect auto finance companies, and restaurant franchisees. Further, it provides a range of trust and wealth management services; lease and equipment financing services; and currency payments, foreign exchange hedging, and other advisory products. First Financial Bancorp. was founded in 1863 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio.

