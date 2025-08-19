FIGS (NYSE:FIGS) Reaches New 12-Month High – Still a Buy?

Shares of FIGS, Inc. (NYSE:FIGS – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $7.07 and last traded at $7.01, with a volume of 2540887 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.93.

FIGS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of FIGS in a research note on Friday, August 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of FIGS from $3.75 to $4.50 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Barclays reiterated a “positive” rating on shares of FIGS in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of FIGS from $4.25 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of FIGS from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, FIGS currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.38.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 175.29, a PEG ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 1.34.

FIGS (NYSE:FIGS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $152.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $144.17 million. FIGS had a net margin of 1.26% and a return on equity of 1.84%. The business’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.01 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that FIGS, Inc. will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Catherine Eva Spear sold 65,866 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.88, for a total value of $453,158.08. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,969,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,548,412.48. This represents a 3.24% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Sarah Oughtred sold 99,834 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.19, for a total transaction of $617,972.46. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 878,058 shares in the company, valued at $5,435,179.02. This trade represents a 10.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 167,661 shares of company stock worth $1,079,857 over the last three months. 29.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in FIGS in the 2nd quarter worth about $61,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in FIGS in the 2nd quarter worth about $898,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in FIGS by 631.7% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 54,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 47,235 shares in the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in FIGS by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 332,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,878,000 after acquiring an additional 2,612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in FIGS by 2,139.7% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,307,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,374,000 after acquiring an additional 1,249,091 shares in the last quarter. 92.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FIGS, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer healthcare apparel and lifestyle company in the United States and internationally. It designs and sells healthcare apparel and scrubwear and non-scrubwear offerings, such as outerwear, underscrubs, footwear, compression socks, lab coats, loungewear, and other apparel.

