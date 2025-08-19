Fastenal Company $FAST Shares Bought by Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST – Free Report) by 63.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,835 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,915 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $1,383,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its position in shares of Fastenal by 102.9% in the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 80,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,255,000 after purchasing an additional 40,912 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in shares of Fastenal by 89.5% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 41,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,212,000 after purchasing an additional 19,559 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Fastenal by 95.4% in the 1st quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 16,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,248,000 after purchasing an additional 7,857 shares during the last quarter. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Fastenal by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, S Bank Fund Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Fastenal in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $911,000. 81.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on FAST shares. Baird R W raised shares of Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $82.00 target price on shares of Fastenal in a research report on Thursday, July 3rd. Loop Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Fastenal in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Fastenal from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $47.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Fastenal from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.36.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP John Lewis Soderberg sold 34,612 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.03, for a total transaction of $1,662,414.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffery Michael Watts sold 48,724 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.05, for a total value of $2,341,188.20. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 11,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $570,834. This trade represents a 80.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 111,230 shares of company stock valued at $5,288,364. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Fastenal Trading Up 0.5%

NASDAQ FAST opened at $49.11 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 4.22. The firm has a market cap of $56.36 billion, a PE ratio of 47.22, a P/E/G ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.95. Fastenal Company has a one year low of $32.04 and a one year high of $49.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $44.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.02.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 14th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 32.33%. Fastenal’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Fastenal Company will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Fastenal Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 29th. Fastenal’s payout ratio is 84.62%.

About Fastenal

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company’s fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers that are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

