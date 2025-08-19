Faraz Ali Sells 14,533 Shares of Tenaya Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNYA) Stock

Tenaya Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNYA – Get Free Report) CEO Faraz Ali sold 14,533 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.25, for a total transaction of $18,166.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 302,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $378,490. This represents a 4.58% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Tenaya Therapeutics Trading Up 8.6%

NASDAQ TNYA opened at $1.26 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.66. The stock has a market cap of $205.35 million, a PE ratio of -1.31 and a beta of 3.01. Tenaya Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.36 and a 12 month high of $4.01.

Tenaya Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNYA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.06. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Tenaya Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TNYA. Woodline Partners LP grew its holdings in Tenaya Therapeutics by 30,563.2% during the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 5,916,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,373,000 after acquiring an additional 5,896,873 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Tenaya Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $442,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in Tenaya Therapeutics by 1,958.7% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 376,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 357,801 shares in the last quarter. Trustees of Columbia University in the City of New York bought a new position in Tenaya Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $417,000. Finally, Nuveen LLC bought a new position in Tenaya Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $129,000. 90.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TNYA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Tenaya Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Tenaya Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Tenaya Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tenaya Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $6.25.

About Tenaya Therapeutics



Tenaya Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and delivers therapies for heart disease in the United States. It develops its products through gene editing, cellular regeneration, and gene addition. The company is developing TN-201, a gene therapy for myosin binding protein C3-associated hypertrophic cardiomyopathy which is in phase 1 clinical trial; TN-301, a small molecule for heart failure with preserved ejection fraction which is in phase 1 clinical trial; and TN-401, a gene therapy for plakophilin 2-associated arrhythmogenic right ventricular cardiomyopathy which is in preclinical stage.

