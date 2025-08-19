Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS) Director Brady Stewart Acquires 30,000 Shares

Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS – Get Free Report) Director Brady Stewart acquired 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.82 per share, with a total value of $204,600.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 88,629 shares in the company, valued at approximately $604,449.78. The trade was a 51.17% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Evolus Price Performance
EOLS opened at $6.69 on Tuesday. Evolus, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.71 and a 12-month high of $17.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $432.74 million, a P/E ratio of -6.83 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.84 and a 200-day moving average of $10.77.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Evolus
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Evolus by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 105,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,167,000 after acquiring an additional 12,124 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Evolus in the fourth quarter worth $2,648,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Evolus in the fourth quarter worth $575,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of Evolus in the fourth quarter worth $312,000. Finally, Tang Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Evolus by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Tang Capital Management LLC now owns 4,997,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,171,000 after acquiring an additional 150,000 shares during the last quarter. 90.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on EOLS
Evolus Company Profile
Evolus, Inc, a performance beauty company, focuses on delivering products in the cash-pay aesthetic market in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers Jeuveau, a proprietary 900 kilodalton purified botulinum toxin type A formulation for the temporary improvement in the appearance of moderate to severe glabellar lines in adults.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Evolus
- Manufacturing Stocks Investing
- Insiders Trade Millions in NVIDIA-Linked Navitas, Hims, & Shift4
- How to Evaluate a Stock Before Buying
- Why Datadog Is the AI Infrastructure Firm to Watch Out For
- Most active stocks: Dollar volume vs share volume
- 4 Stocks Every AI ETF Is Buying—And They’re Not What You Think
Receive News & Ratings for Evolus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evolus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.