Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS) Director Brady Stewart Acquires 30,000 Shares

Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS – Get Free Report) Director Brady Stewart acquired 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.82 per share, with a total value of $204,600.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 88,629 shares in the company, valued at approximately $604,449.78. The trade was a 51.17% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

EOLS opened at $6.69 on Tuesday. Evolus, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.71 and a 12-month high of $17.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $432.74 million, a P/E ratio of -6.83 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.84 and a 200-day moving average of $10.77.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Evolus by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 105,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,167,000 after acquiring an additional 12,124 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Evolus in the fourth quarter worth $2,648,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Evolus in the fourth quarter worth $575,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of Evolus in the fourth quarter worth $312,000. Finally, Tang Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Evolus by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Tang Capital Management LLC now owns 4,997,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,171,000 after acquiring an additional 150,000 shares during the last quarter. 90.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on EOLS. Wall Street Zen lowered Evolus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Evolus in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. BTIG Research reduced their target price on Evolus from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their target price on Evolus from $27.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Evolus presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.25.

Evolus, Inc, a performance beauty company, focuses on delivering products in the cash-pay aesthetic market in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers Jeuveau, a proprietary 900 kilodalton purified botulinum toxin type A formulation for the temporary improvement in the appearance of moderate to severe glabellar lines in adults.

