Ethic Inc. Sells 10,575 Shares of ATI Inc. $ATI

Ethic Inc. trimmed its position in shares of ATI Inc. (NYSE:ATI – Free Report) by 29.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,637 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 10,575 shares during the quarter. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in ATI were worth $1,349,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ATI by 104.1% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 596 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ATI by 139.9% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 662 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the period. Olde Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ATI during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of ATI during the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in ATI by 115.7% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,124 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares during the period.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ATI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 target price on shares of ATI in a report on Monday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $115.00 target price on ATI and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. KeyCorp cut ATI from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. BTIG Research set a $120.00 target price on ATI and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on ATI from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ATI presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.29.

Insider Activity

In other news, Chairman Robert S. Wetherbee sold 50,000 shares of ATI stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.66, for a total value of $3,733,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman directly owned 306,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,886,127.08. The trade was a 14.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director David J. Morehouse sold 7,900 shares of ATI stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.81, for a total value of $598,899.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 44,777 shares in the company, valued at $3,394,544.37. This trade represents a 15.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 157,900 shares of company stock worth $12,610,399 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

ATI Price Performance

NYSE:ATI opened at $72.47 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.70. The stock has a market cap of $9.99 billion, a PE ratio of 25.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.20. ATI Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.23 and a 52 week high of $96.20.

ATI (NYSE:ATI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.02. ATI had a return on equity of 21.34% and a net margin of 9.26%. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that ATI Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About ATI

ATI Inc produces and sells specialty materials and complex components worldwide. It operates in two segments: High Performance Materials & Components (HPMC) and Advanced Alloys & Solutions (AA&S). The HPMC segment produces various materials, including titanium and titanium-based alloys, nickel- and cobalt-based alloys and superalloys, metallic powder alloys, advanced powder alloys and other specialty materials, in long product forms, such as ingot, billet, bar, rod, wire, shapes and rectangles, and seamless tubes, as well as precision forgings, components, and machined parts.

