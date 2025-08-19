Ethic Inc. Has $1.50 Million Stock Position in Zions Bancorporation, N.A. $ZION

Ethic Inc. grew its stake in Zions Bancorporation, N.A. (NASDAQ:ZION – Free Report) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,329 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the quarter. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in Zions Bancorporation, N.A. were worth $1,501,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Curat Global LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, N.A. in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, N.A. in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, N.A. in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, N.A. in the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, CX Institutional acquired a new position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, N.A. in the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.84% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial increased their price target on Zions Bancorporation, N.A. from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Citigroup raised their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, N.A. from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, N.A. from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, N.A. from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Zions Bancorporation, N.A. from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.78.

Zions Bancorporation, N.A. Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ZION opened at $53.27 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.74, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50-day moving average of $52.91 and a 200-day moving average of $50.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Zions Bancorporation, N.A. has a fifty-two week low of $39.32 and a fifty-two week high of $63.22.

Zions Bancorporation, N.A. (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 21st. The bank reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $838.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $810.24 million. Zions Bancorporation, N.A. had a return on equity of 13.76% and a net margin of 16.98%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.28 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Zions Bancorporation, N.A. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zions Bancorporation, N.A. Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 14th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 14th. This is a positive change from Zions Bancorporation, N.A.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Zions Bancorporation, N.A.’s dividend payout ratio is 32.91%.

Zions Bancorporation, N.A. Company Profile

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking products and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. It operates through Zions Bank, California Bank & Trust, Amegy Bank, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington segments.

Featured Articles

