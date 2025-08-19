Ethic Inc. Acquires 2,649 Shares of Phillips 66 $PSX

Ethic Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 29.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,744 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,649 shares during the period. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $1,460,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,333,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 20.3% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 158,934 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $19,625,000 after buying an additional 26,825 shares during the last quarter. Alta Advisers Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the first quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Advisory Resource Group grew its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 6.8% during the first quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 256,327 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,651,000 after buying an additional 16,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,457,000. Institutional investors own 76.93% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PSX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Tudor Pickering cut shares of Phillips 66 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 26th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $141.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $132.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.20.

Phillips 66 Trading Down 0.5%

Shares of Phillips 66 stock opened at $122.95 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $123.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $118.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.69 billion, a PE ratio of 29.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.09. Phillips 66 has a 1-year low of $91.01 and a 1-year high of $140.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 25th. The oil and gas company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.59. The business had revenue of $33.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.11 billion. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 1.27% and a return on equity of 4.87%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.31 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 6.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Phillips 66 Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.9%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 19th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 115.38%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Phillips 66

In related news, EVP Vanessa Allen Sutherland sold 4,393 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $571,090.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 43,373 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,638,490. The trade was a 9.20% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michael A. Heim bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $125.97 per share, with a total value of $125,970.00. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 12,043 shares in the company, valued at $1,517,056.71. This trade represents a 9.06% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 10,289 shares of company stock worth $1,238,890. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

(Free Report)

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Featured Articles

