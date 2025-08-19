Ethic Inc. Acquires 1,776 Shares of Entergy Corporation $ETR

Ethic Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR – Free Report) by 13.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,222 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,776 shares during the quarter. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in Entergy were worth $1,304,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Acropolis Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Entergy by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 17,954 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,535,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Gen Wealth Partners Inc raised its stake in Entergy by 27.5% during the 4th quarter. Gen Wealth Partners Inc now owns 668 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Entergy by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC grew its holdings in Entergy by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 10,060 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $854,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glen Eagle Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Entergy by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Glen Eagle Advisors LLC now owns 360 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.07% of the company’s stock.

ETR opened at $87.92 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $85.26 and a 200 day moving average of $83.91. Entergy Corporation has a 52-week low of $58.79 and a 52-week high of $92.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The stock has a market cap of $39.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.90, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.57.

Entergy ( NYSE:ETR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.14. Entergy had a return on equity of 11.52% and a net margin of 14.35%. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.92 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Entergy Corporation will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 13th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.7%. Entergy’s payout ratio is presently 59.85%.

ETR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp restated an “overweight” rating and set a $96.00 price target (up previously from $88.00) on shares of Entergy in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Barclays cut their price target on Entergy from $91.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Raymond James Financial initiated coverage on Entergy in a report on Friday, June 13th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Entergy from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Entergy from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.07.

In related news, insider Haley Fisackerly sold 4,463 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.50, for a total transaction of $403,901.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 3,318 shares in the company, valued at $300,279. The trade was a 57.36% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

