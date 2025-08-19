EDAP TMS S.A. (NASDAQ:EDAP) Short Interest Update

EDAP TMS S.A. (NASDAQ:EDAP – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totaling 24,700 shares, adecreaseof40.8% from the July 15th total of 41,700 shares. Currently,0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 51,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days. Based on an average daily volume of 51,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days. Currently,0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of EDAP. Simplicity Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EDAP TMS during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of EDAP TMS by 174.7% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 31,361 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 73,361 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in shares of EDAP TMS by 111.5% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 48,650 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 25,650 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of EDAP TMS by 218.5% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 48,915 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 33,558 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of EDAP TMS by 33.9% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 75,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 19,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on EDAP shares. Wall Street Zen started coverage on shares of EDAP TMS in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of EDAP TMS from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 15th.

Shares of EDAP stock opened at $1.48 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $55.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.38 and a beta of -0.09. EDAP TMS has a 52 week low of $1.21 and a 52 week high of $4.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.53 and a 200-day moving average of $1.89.

EDAP TMS SA is a holding company, which, through its subsidiary, engages in the development, production, and marketing of minimally invasive medical devices for urological diseases. It operates through the High Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU) and Urology Devices and Services (UDS) segments. The HIFU segment develops, manufactures, and markets devices for the minimally invasive ablation of certain types of localized tumors using HIFU technology.

