Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHCNL) Short Interest Down 51.9% in July

Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHCNL – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totaling 3,800 shares, adeclineof51.9% from the July 15th total of 7,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Based on an average daily volume of 11,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

DHCNL opened at $17.85 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.93 and a 200-day moving average of $16.15. Diversified Healthcare Trust has a 1-year low of $14.20 and a 1-year high of $18.45.

Diversified Healthcare Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be given a $0.3906 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 15th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.8%.

