Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 161,903 Shares of International Bancshares Corporation $IBOC

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its holdings in International Bancshares Corporation (NASDAQ:IBOC – Free Report) by 4.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,463,628 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 161,903 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.06% of International Bancshares worth $218,412,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Persistent Asset Partners Ltd boosted its holdings in International Bancshares by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. Persistent Asset Partners Ltd now owns 14,953 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $943,000 after purchasing an additional 2,528 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in International Bancshares by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 44,957 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,835,000 after purchasing an additional 3,588 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in International Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at about $17,195,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of International Bancshares by 47.3% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 121,772 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,679,000 after buying an additional 39,101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cresta Advisors Ltd. raised its position in shares of International Bancshares by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Cresta Advisors Ltd. now owns 62,762 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,958,000 after buying an additional 6,367 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.91% of the company’s stock.

Get International Bancshares alerts:

International Bancshares Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:IBOC opened at $68.70 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $67.95 and a 200-day moving average of $64.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a PE ratio of 10.38 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. International Bancshares Corporation has a 12 month low of $54.11 and a 12 month high of $76.91.

International Bancshares Increases Dividend

International Bancshares ( NASDAQ:IBOC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The bank reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter. International Bancshares had a net margin of 39.51% and a return on equity of 14.37%.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 29th. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 15th. This represents a yield of 200.0%. This is a positive change from International Bancshares’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.66. International Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.15%.

International Bancshares Company Profile

(Free Report)

International Bancshares Corporation, a financial holding company, provides commercial and retail banking services in Texas and the State of Oklahoma. It accepts checking and saving deposits; and offers commercial, real estate, personal, home improvement, automobile, and other installment and term loans.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBOC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Bancshares Corporation (NASDAQ:IBOC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for International Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.