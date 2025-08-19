Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Reduces Position in Camden Property Trust $CPT

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its position in shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Free Report) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,559,518 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 32,748 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 1.46% of Camden Property Trust worth $190,728,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CPT. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in shares of Camden Property Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $123,882,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 12,973.9% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 403,590 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,359,000 after purchasing an additional 400,503 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 33.7% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,420,076 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $164,786,000 after purchasing an additional 357,718 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,863,792 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $227,942,000 after purchasing an additional 273,966 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 43.0% during the 4th quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 749,607 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $86,984,000 after purchasing an additional 225,336 shares during the period. 97.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:CPT opened at $105.89 on Tuesday. Camden Property Trust has a one year low of $102.35 and a one year high of $127.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market cap of $11.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $112.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $115.57.

Camden Property Trust ( NYSE:CPT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.01. Camden Property Trust had a net margin of 9.99% and a return on equity of 3.30%. The firm had revenue of $396.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $393.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.71 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Camden Property Trust will post 6.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th were given a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 30th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.0%. Camden Property Trust’s payout ratio is presently 293.71%.

A number of research firms recently commented on CPT. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Camden Property Trust from $130.00 to $122.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $127.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 17th. Truist Financial set a $131.00 price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $130.00 to $124.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $138.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $124.94.

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 500 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns and operates 172 properties containing 58,250 apartment homes across the United States.

