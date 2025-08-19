Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $193.98 Million Stock Position in Amdocs Limited $DOX

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX – Free Report) by 9.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,120,075 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 182,489 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 1.88% of Amdocs worth $193,978,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in DOX. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Amdocs by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,026 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 521 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its stake in Amdocs by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 988 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Amdocs by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,738 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $616,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Amdocs by 55.0% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 586 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its stake in Amdocs by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 3,195 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 507 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Amdocs alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DOX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Amdocs in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised Amdocs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.33.

Amdocs Price Performance

DOX stock opened at $87.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $89.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.78. The stock has a market cap of $9.82 billion, a PE ratio of 17.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Amdocs Limited has a 1 year low of $78.61 and a 1 year high of $95.41.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The technology company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. Amdocs had a return on equity of 19.66% and a net margin of 11.94%. The company’s revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.62 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Amdocs Limited will post 6.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amdocs Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be issued a $0.527 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $2.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.4%. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.80%.

About Amdocs

(Free Report)

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services worldwide. It designs, develops, operates, implements, supports, and markets open and modular cloud portfolio. The company provides CES23, a 5G and cloud-native microservices-based market-leading customer experience suite, that enables service providers to build, deliver, and monetize advanced services; Amdocs Subscription Marketplace, a software-as-a-service-based platform that includes an expansive network of pre-integrated digital services, such as media, gaming, eLearning, sports, and retail to security and business services; the monetization suite for charging, billing, policy, and revenue management; Intelligent networking suite with a set of modular, flexible, and open service lifecycle management capabilities for network automation journeys; amAIz, a telco GenAI framework; Amdocs Digital Brands Suite, a pre-integrated digital business suite; and Amdocs eSIM Cloud for service providers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amdocs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amdocs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.