Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Buys 350,067 Shares of Kraft Heinz Company $KHC

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) by 5.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,875,177 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 350,067 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $209,201,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rossby Financial LCC bought a new stake in Kraft Heinz during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Kraft Heinz in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Investment Management Corp VA ADV boosted its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 141.7% in the first quarter. Investment Management Corp VA ADV now owns 1,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 669 shares in the last quarter. Pinney & Scofield Inc. acquired a new stake in Kraft Heinz in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Abound Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 1,157.0% in the first quarter. Abound Wealth Management now owns 1,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,157 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on KHC. Mizuho set a $29.00 price target on Kraft Heinz and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Kraft Heinz from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. UBS Group raised their price target on Kraft Heinz from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Hsbc Global Res raised Kraft Heinz to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seventeen have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kraft Heinz currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.35.

Insider Activity at Kraft Heinz

In other news, Director Elio Leoni Sceti sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.91, for a total value of $697,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 40,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,116,400. The trade was a 38.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Kraft Heinz Stock Down 1.4%

Shares of KHC stock opened at $27.27 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $27.04 and a 200 day moving average of $28.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $32.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.23. Kraft Heinz Company has a twelve month low of $25.44 and a twelve month high of $36.53.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $6.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.26 billion. Kraft Heinz had a positive return on equity of 7.40% and a negative net margin of 20.83%. Kraft Heinz’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

Kraft Heinz Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 29th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.9%. Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is -35.63%.

About Kraft Heinz

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in North America and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Ore-Ida, Maxwell House, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Heinz, ABC, Master, Quero, Kraft, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Pudliszki, and Plasmon brands.

