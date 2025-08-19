Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Buys 275,354 Shares of Liberty Broadband Corporation $LBRDK

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband Corporation (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Free Report) by 13.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,310,698 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 275,354 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Liberty Broadband were worth $196,522,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Liberty Broadband by 125.6% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,060,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,776,000 after buying an additional 1,703,637 shares in the last quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Liberty Broadband by 8.5% in the first quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 1,781,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,537,000 after buying an additional 140,307 shares in the last quarter. Makaira Partners LLC raised its stake in Liberty Broadband by 219.6% in the fourth quarter. Makaira Partners LLC now owns 1,244,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,022,000 after buying an additional 854,954 shares in the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. raised its stake in Liberty Broadband by 425.3% in the fourth quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 1,231,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,040,000 after buying an additional 996,764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pentwater Capital Management LP raised its stake in Liberty Broadband by 454.0% in the fourth quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP now owns 1,108,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,834,000 after buying an additional 908,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.22% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Broadband Stock Performance

Shares of LBRDK stock opened at $61.38 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.46. The company has a market cap of $8.81 billion, a PE ratio of 8.10 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Liberty Broadband Corporation has a 12-month low of $57.91 and a 12-month high of $104.00.

Liberty Broadband Company Profile

Liberty Broadband Corporation engages in the communications businesses. The company's GCI Holdings segment provides data, wireless, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, educational, and medical institutions in Alaska under the GCI brand.

