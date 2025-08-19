CXApp Inc. (NASDAQ:CXAI) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

CXApp Inc. (NASDAQ:CXAI – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totaling 301,000 shares, adropof58.0% from the July 15th total of 717,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 553,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days. Approximately2.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Approximately2.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 553,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

NASDAQ:CXAI opened at $0.83 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.08. CXApp has a 1-year low of $0.76 and a 1-year high of $2.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.34 million, a PE ratio of -1.06 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

CXApp (NASDAQ:CXAI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 20th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.16. CXApp had a negative return on equity of 91.93% and a negative net margin of 228.78%. The business had revenue of $1.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 million.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of CXApp during the second quarter worth $41,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CXApp by 93.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 25,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 12,459 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CXApp by 120.6% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC now owns 27,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 15,064 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CXApp by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 137,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 14,601 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.41% of the company’s stock.

CXApp Inc provides a workplace experience platform for enterprise customers. It offers CXApp, a software-as-a-service platform with native mapping, analytics, on-device positioning, and applications technologies for use in various applications, such as workplace experience, employee engagement, desk and meeting room reservations, workplace analytics, occupancy management, content delivery, corporate communications and notifications, event management, live indoor mapping, wayfinding, and navigation.

