Cryo-Cell International Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CCEL) CEO David Portnoy Buys 5,826 Shares of Stock

Cryo-Cell International Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CCEL – Get Free Report) CEO David Portnoy acquired 5,826 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.17 per share, for a total transaction of $24,294.42. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer owned 122,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $512,234.46. This represents a 4.98% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Cryo-Cell International Stock Performance

Cryo-Cell International stock opened at $4.23 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -140.95 and a beta of 0.64. Cryo-Cell International Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.09 and a twelve month high of $9.43.

Institutional Trading of Cryo-Cell International

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Topline Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cryo-Cell International during the fourth quarter worth $354,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Cryo-Cell International by 78.2% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 38,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 17,066 shares during the period. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Cryo-Cell International during the fourth quarter worth $113,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.44% of the company’s stock.

Cryo-Cell International Company Profile

Cryo-Cell International, Inc engages in the cellular processing and cryogenic cellular storage with a focus on the collection and preservation of umbilical cord blood stem cells for family use. It provides cord tissue service that stores a section of the umbilical cord tissue, a source of mesenchymal stem cells that are used in regenerative medicine to treat a range of conditions, including heart, and kidney disease, ALS, wound healing, auto-immune diseases, multiple sclerosis, Alzheimer's disease, Parkinson's diseases.

