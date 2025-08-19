Crown Holdings, Inc. $CCK Stake Reduced by Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. cut its holdings in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK – Free Report) by 69.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,298 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 7,558 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Crown were worth $294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CCK. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Crown by 47.6% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 332 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Crown by 161.2% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 397 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. National Pension Service raised its holdings in Crown by 74.4% during the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 443 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. Colonial Trust Co SC raised its holdings in Crown by 88.0% during the 4th quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 752 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Crown by 33.8% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 811 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. 90.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Crown alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Crown from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Crown from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $118.00 target price (up previously from $117.00) on shares of Crown in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on Crown from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Crown from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $120.67.

Crown Trading Down 1.7%

Shares of NYSE CCK opened at $98.88 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $11.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.77, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $103.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.13. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $75.98 and a 52 week high of $109.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Crown (NYSE:CCK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 21st. The industrial products company reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. Crown had a return on equity of 27.15% and a net margin of 4.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.81 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 6.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Crown Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 7th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 7th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. Crown’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.85%.

Insider Transactions at Crown

In other Crown news, CAO Gerard H. Gifford sold 8,222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.93, for a total transaction of $846,290.46. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 122,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,617,674.05. This represents a 6.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Crown Profile

(Free Report)

Crown Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the packaging business in the United States and internationally. It operates through Americas Beverage, European Beverage, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging segments. The company manufactures and sells recyclable aluminum beverage cans and ends, glass bottles, steel crowns, aluminum caps, non-beverage cans, and aerosol cans and closures.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.