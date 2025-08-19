Credicorp Ltd. $BAP Shares Sold by Ethic Inc.

Ethic Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP – Free Report) by 3.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,529 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 233 shares during the quarter. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in Credicorp were worth $1,450,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BAP. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Credicorp in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Credicorp in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Credicorp by 2,170.0% in the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 227 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Credicorp in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Credicorp in the 1st quarter valued at $108,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

BAP has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Credicorp from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $174.00 to $225.00 in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Credicorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, June 1st. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Credicorp in a report on Monday, June 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Credicorp has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $227.25.

Shares of NYSE BAP opened at $253.93 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $229.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $205.37. Credicorp Ltd. has a 1 year low of $165.48 and a 1 year high of $255.39. The company has a market capitalization of $20.20 billion, a PE ratio of 13.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Credicorp (NYSE:BAP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The bank reported $6.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.73 by $0.51. Credicorp had a net margin of 20.94% and a return on equity of 16.25%. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Credicorp Ltd. will post 21.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Credicorp Ltd. provides various financial, insurance, and health services and products primarily in Peru and internationally. It operates through Universal Banking, Insurance and Pensions, Microfinance, and Investment Banking and Equity Management segments. The Universal Banking segment grants various credits and financial instruments to individuals and legal entities; and various deposits and current accounts.

