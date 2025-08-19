Contrasting Box Ships (OTCMKTS:TEUFF) and GATX (NYSE:GATX)

GATX (NYSE:GATX – Get Free Report) and Box Ships (OTCMKTS:TEUFF – Get Free Report) are both transportation companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability, risk, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares GATX and Box Ships’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get GATX alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GATX 19.13% 12.52% 2.49% Box Ships N/A N/A N/A

Risk and Volatility

GATX has a beta of 1.18, indicating that its share price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Box Ships has a beta of -1.03, indicating that its share price is 203% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GATX $1.59 billion 3.55 $284.20 million $8.74 18.09 Box Ships N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

This table compares GATX and Box Ships”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

GATX has higher revenue and earnings than Box Ships.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for GATX and Box Ships, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GATX 0 1 2 0 2.67 Box Ships 0 0 0 0 0.00

GATX presently has a consensus price target of $177.6667, suggesting a potential upside of 12.35%. Given GATX’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe GATX is more favorable than Box Ships.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

93.1% of GATX shares are held by institutional investors. 2.2% of GATX shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

GATX beats Box Ships on 10 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About GATX

(Get Free Report)

GATX Corporation, together its subsidiaries, operates as railcar leasing company in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, and India. It operates through three segments: Rail North America, Rail International, and Portfolio Management. The company leases tank and freight railcars, and locomotives for petroleum, chemical, food/agriculture, and transportation industries. It also offers maintenance services, including the interior cleaning of railcars, routine maintenance and repair of car body and safety appliances, regulatory compliance works, wheelset replacements, interior blast and lining, exterior blast and painting, and car stenciling services. In addition, the company manufactures commercial aircraft jet engines and leases aircraft spare engines; and owns and manages tank containers that are leased to chemical, industrial gas, energy, food, cryogenic and pharmaceutical industries, and tank container operators, as well as provides tank container sourcing, remarketing, and inspection and maintenance services. As of December 31, 2023, it owned and operated a fleet of approximately 148,500 railcars; 493 four-axle and 30 six-axle locomotives; 399 aircraft spare engines; and 23,931 tank containers. GATX Corporation was founded in 1898 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

About Box Ships

(Get Free Report)

Box Ships Inc. provides commercial management services to shipping companies worldwide. The company was founded in 2010 and is based in Voula, Greece.

Receive News & Ratings for GATX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GATX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.