Constellation Brands Inc (NYSE:STZ) Receives $213.74 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Constellation Brands Inc (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-four research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $213.7391.

STZ has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $180.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 3rd. CJS Securities decreased their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $196.00 to $194.00 in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $191.00 to $185.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 5th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $210.00 to $196.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Constellation Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $194.00 to $205.00 in a report on Monday, July 7th.

Insider Activity at Constellation Brands

Institutional Trading of Constellation Brands

In other Constellation Brands news, EVP James O. Bourdeau sold 821 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.00, for a total value of $138,749.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 9,438 shares in the company, valued at $1,595,022. This trade represents a 8.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 12.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC bought a new position in Constellation Brands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new position in Constellation Brands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Constellation Brands during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Constellation Brands by 805.0% during the first quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation National Association UT acquired a new position in Constellation Brands during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 77.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Constellation Brands Stock Down 1.1%

STZ stock opened at $166.34 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $29.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.60, a PEG ratio of 10.18 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. Constellation Brands has a 12 month low of $159.35 and a 12 month high of $261.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $168.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $176.19.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 1st. The company reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.45 by ($0.23). Constellation Brands had a negative net margin of 4.11% and a positive return on equity of 31.41%. The firm had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.57 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.57 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Constellation Brands will post 13.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Constellation Brands Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 30th were issued a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 30th. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -170.71%.

About Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Familiar, Corona Hard Seltzer, Corona Light, Corona Non-Alcoholic, Corona Premier, Corona Refresca, Modelo Especial, Modelo Chelada, Modelo Negra, Modelo Oro, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

