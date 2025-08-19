Comstock Holding Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHCI) COO Timothy Steffan Sells 905 Shares of Stock

Comstock Holding Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHCI – Get Free Report) COO Timothy Steffan sold 905 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.99, for a total value of $13,565.95. Following the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 95,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,438,950.06. The trade was a 0.93% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Timothy Steffan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 12th, Timothy Steffan sold 4,611 shares of Comstock Holding Companies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.79, for a total value of $68,196.69.

On Friday, June 6th, Timothy Steffan sold 4,030 shares of Comstock Holding Companies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $40,300.00.

On Thursday, June 5th, Timothy Steffan sold 4,425 shares of Comstock Holding Companies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $44,250.00.

On Wednesday, June 4th, Timothy Steffan sold 1,345 shares of Comstock Holding Companies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $13,450.00.

On Tuesday, June 3rd, Timothy Steffan sold 200 shares of Comstock Holding Companies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $2,000.00.

CHCI opened at $15.56 on Tuesday. Comstock Holding Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.31 and a 1-year high of $15.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $156.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.30 and a beta of 0.07. The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.82 and a 200-day moving average of $9.92.

Comstock Holding Companies ( NASDAQ:CHCI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The construction company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter. Comstock Holding Companies had a return on equity of 30.98% and a net margin of 28.35%. The company had revenue of $12.97 million during the quarter.

Separately, Wall Street Zen cut Comstock Holding Companies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 5th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Comstock Holding Companies

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CHCI. Truffle Hound Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comstock Holding Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,146,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of Comstock Holding Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Comstock Holding Companies by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 174,550 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,395,000 after purchasing an additional 4,433 shares in the last quarter. Corsair Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Comstock Holding Companies by 6.4% in the second quarter. Corsair Capital Management L.P. now owns 51,131 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $516,000 after purchasing an additional 3,085 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Comstock Holding Companies by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 151,479 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. 6.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Comstock Holding Companies

Comstock Holding Companies, Inc operates as a real estate asset manager, developer, and operator of mixed-use and transit-oriented properties in the Washington, DC region. The company acquires, develops, operates, and sells residential, commercial, and mixed-use properties. It also provides various asset and property management, development and construction management, and other real estate services to its asset-owning clients, which include primarily of institutional real estate investors, high net worth family offices, and governmental bodies.

