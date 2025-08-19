Comparing Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) & Beamr Imaging (NASDAQ:BMR)

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME – Get Free Report) and Beamr Imaging (NASDAQ:BMR – Get Free Report) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

24.3% of Tencent Music Entertainment Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.7% of Beamr Imaging shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Get Tencent Music Entertainment Group alerts:

Risk and Volatility

Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a beta of 0.5, meaning that its share price is 50% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Beamr Imaging has a beta of 3.69, meaning that its share price is 269% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tencent Music Entertainment Group 33.72% 10.75% 8.39% Beamr Imaging N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This table compares Tencent Music Entertainment Group and Beamr Imaging’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Tencent Music Entertainment Group and Beamr Imaging, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tencent Music Entertainment Group 0 0 9 1 3.10 Beamr Imaging 0 0 0 0 0.00

Tencent Music Entertainment Group presently has a consensus price target of $24.4714, indicating a potential downside of 4.22%. Given Tencent Music Entertainment Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Tencent Music Entertainment Group is more favorable than Beamr Imaging.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Tencent Music Entertainment Group and Beamr Imaging”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tencent Music Entertainment Group $3.89 billion 11.27 $924.18 million $0.91 28.08 Beamr Imaging $3.06 million N/A -$3.35 million N/A N/A

Tencent Music Entertainment Group has higher revenue and earnings than Beamr Imaging.

Summary

Tencent Music Entertainment Group beats Beamr Imaging on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Tencent Music Entertainment Group

(Get Free Report)

Tencent Music Entertainment Group operates online music entertainment platforms to provide music streaming, online karaoke, and live streaming services in the People's Republic of China. It offers QQ Music, Kugou Music, and Kuwo Music that enable users to discover music in personalized ways; long-form audio content, including audiobooks, podcasts and talk shows, as well as music-oriented video content comprising music videos, live performances, and short videos; and WeSing, which enables users to sing along from its library of karaoke songs and share their performances in audio or video formats with friends. The company also delivers music-centric live streaming services primarily through the Live Streaming tab on QQ Music, Kugou Music, Kuwo Music, WeSing, Kugou Live, and Kuwo Live that provides an interactive online stage for performers and users to showcase their talent and engage with a diverse audience base; and Lazy Audio, an audio platform. In addition, it sells music-related merchandise; and artist-related merchandise, such as branded apparel, posters and art prints, and accessories and integrated and technology-driven music solutions that help IoT device manufacturers build and operate their branded music services on their IoT devices, as well as offers advertising services across its online karaoke platform and online music apps. The company is headquartered in Shenzhen, China. Tencent Music Entertainment Group is a subsidiary of Tencent Holdings Limited.

About Beamr Imaging

(Get Free Report)

Beamr Imaging Ltd. provides video encoding, transcoding, and optimization solutions in the United States, Israel, and internationally. It offers a suite of video compression software encoder solutions, including Beamr 4 H.264, Beamr 4X H.264 content adaptive, Beamr 5 HEVC, and Beamr 5X HEVC content adaptive encoders; Beamr JPEGmini photo optimization software solutions for reducing joint photographic experts group file sizes; and Beamr Silicon IP block, a hardware solution for integration into dedicated video encoding application-specific integrated circuits, graphics processing units, and application processors. The company serves tier one over-the-top platforms, content distributors, video streaming platforms, and Hollywood studios. The company was formerly known as I.C.V.T Ltd. and changed its name to Beamr Imaging Ltd. in January 2015. Beamr Imaging Ltd. was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Herzliya, Israel.

Receive News & Ratings for Tencent Music Entertainment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tencent Music Entertainment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.