Comparing fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO) and TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA)

TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA) and fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk and earnings.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares TEGNA and fuboTV”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TEGNA $3.03 billion 1.07 $599.82 million $2.78 7.25 fuboTV $1.62 billion 0.80 -$172.25 million $0.26 14.54

Analyst Ratings

TEGNA has higher revenue and earnings than fuboTV. TEGNA is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than fuboTV, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for TEGNA and fuboTV, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TEGNA 0 1 3 0 2.75 fuboTV 0 2 2 1 2.80

TEGNA currently has a consensus price target of $20.25, indicating a potential upside of 0.50%. fuboTV has a consensus price target of $4.6250, indicating a potential upside of 22.35%. Given fuboTV’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe fuboTV is more favorable than TEGNA.

Profitability

This table compares TEGNA and fuboTV’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TEGNA 14.99% 16.20% 6.68% fuboTV 5.50% -20.81% -5.41%

Volatility and Risk

TEGNA has a beta of 0.28, suggesting that its share price is 72% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, fuboTV has a beta of 2.28, suggesting that its share price is 128% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

92.2% of TEGNA shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 39.3% of fuboTV shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.5% of TEGNA shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.3% of fuboTV shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

TEGNA beats fuboTV on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About TEGNA

TEGNA Inc., a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products. The company also sells commercial advertising spots of its television stations. In addition, it operates Premion, an over the top local advertising network; Hatch, a centralized 360-degree marketing services agency; and radio broadcast stations. The company was formerly known as Gannett Co., Inc. and changed its name to TEGNA Inc. in June 2015. TEGNA Inc. was founded in 1906 and is headquartered in McLean, Virginia.

About fuboTV

fuboTV, Inc. engages in providing subscription to sports, news, and entertainment content. It offers its services through streaming devices and on television, mobile phones, tablets, and computers. The company was founded by David Gandler, Alberto Horihuela Suarez, and Sung Ho Choi on February 20, 2009 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

