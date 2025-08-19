Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWAN) CFO Sells $218,960.50 in Stock

Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWAN – Get Free Report) CFO James S. Cox sold 11,275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.42, for a total transaction of $218,960.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 343,964 shares in the company, valued at $6,679,780.88. This represents a 3.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Clearwater Analytics Trading Up 2.2%

NYSE:CWAN opened at $19.67 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.37, a PEG ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.02. Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.98 and a 1 year high of $35.71.

Get Clearwater Analytics alerts:

Clearwater Analytics (NYSE:CWAN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.01). Clearwater Analytics had a net margin of 73.74% and a return on equity of 3.23%. The firm had revenue of $181.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.16 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.10 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 70.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CWAN. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Clearwater Analytics in the second quarter valued at $106,504,000. Hood River Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Clearwater Analytics in the second quarter valued at $99,105,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Clearwater Analytics by 11.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,246,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $623,001,000 after buying an additional 2,366,715 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Clearwater Analytics in the first quarter valued at $56,648,000. Finally, Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in shares of Clearwater Analytics in the first quarter valued at $53,894,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.10% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CWAN. Piper Sandler set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Clearwater Analytics and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Clearwater Analytics from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Clearwater Analytics in a research note on Friday, April 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Clearwater Analytics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Clearwater Analytics from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 11th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.20.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Clearwater Analytics

Clearwater Analytics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc develops and provides a Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) solution for automated investment data aggregation, reconciliation, accounting, and reporting services to insurers, investment managers, corporations, institutional investors, and government entities in the United States and internationally.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Clearwater Analytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clearwater Analytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.