Cibus (NASDAQ:CBUS) versus Archer Daniels Midland (NYSE:ADM) Head-To-Head Comparison

Archer Daniels Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Free Report) and Cibus (NASDAQ:CBUS – Get Free Report) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, earnings, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Archer Daniels Midland and Cibus”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get Archer Daniels Midland alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Archer Daniels Midland $85.53 billion 0.33 $1.80 billion $2.27 26.25 Cibus $4.26 million 10.66 -$251.39 million ($10.45) -0.13

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Archer Daniels Midland has higher revenue and earnings than Cibus. Cibus is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Archer Daniels Midland, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

78.3% of Archer Daniels Midland shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 33.8% of Cibus shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.7% of Archer Daniels Midland shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 49.4% of Cibus shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Archer Daniels Midland and Cibus’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Archer Daniels Midland 1.33% 8.43% 3.55% Cibus -5,681.55% -79.79% -20.78%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Archer Daniels Midland and Cibus, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Archer Daniels Midland 1 5 1 0 2.00 Cibus 0 0 3 0 3.00

Archer Daniels Midland presently has a consensus price target of $54.7143, indicating a potential downside of 8.17%. Cibus has a consensus price target of $22.00, indicating a potential upside of 1,482.73%. Given Cibus’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Cibus is more favorable than Archer Daniels Midland.

Volatility and Risk

Archer Daniels Midland has a beta of 0.68, suggesting that its stock price is 32% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cibus has a beta of 1.75, suggesting that its stock price is 75% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Archer Daniels Midland beats Cibus on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Archer Daniels Midland

(Get Free Report)

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company engages in the procurement, transportation, storage, processing, and merchandising of agricultural commodities, ingredients, flavors, and solutions in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition. The company originates, merchandises, stores, and transports agricultural raw materials, such as oilseeds and soft seeds. It also engages in the agricultural commodity and feed product import, export, and distribution; and various structured trade finance activities. In addition, the company offers soybean meal and oil; vegetable and salad oils and protein meals; ingredients for the food, feed, energy, and industrial customers; margarine, shortening, and other food products; and partially refined oils to produce biodiesel and glycols for use in chemicals, paints, and other industrial products. Further, it provides peanuts, peanut-derived ingredients, and cotton cellulose pulp; sweeteners, corn and wheat starches, syrup, glucose, wheat flour, and dextrose; alcohol, and other food and animal feed ingredients; ethyl alcohol and ethanol; corn gluten feed and meal; distillers' grains; corn germ; and citric acids. Additionally, the company provides proteins, natural flavors, flavor systems, natural colors, emulsifiers, soluble fiber, polyols, hydrocolloids, probiotics, prebiotics, postbiotics, enzymes, and botanical extracts; and other specialty food and feed ingredients; edible beans; formula feeds, and animal health and nutrition products; and contract and private label pet treats and food products. It also offers futures commission merchant; commodity brokerage services; cash margins and securities pledged to commodity exchange clearinghouse; and cash pledged as security under certain insurance arrangements. The company was founded in 1902 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

About Cibus

(Get Free Report)

Cibus, Inc., a agricultural biotechnology company, develops and licenses plant traits to seed companies for royalties. The company primarily focus on trait productivity in two areas, including productivity traits that enable farmers to have higher yields and reduce the use of the crop protection chemicals and fertilizers; and sustainable ingredients that enable corporations to replace ingredients that are fossil fuel based or whose production results in increased greenhouse gases. Cibus, Inc. is based in San Diego, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Archer Daniels Midland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archer Daniels Midland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.