Century Casinos, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTY) Short Interest Update

Century Casinos, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totaling 61,700 shares, adropof45.4% from the July 15th total of 113,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 76,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days. Currently,0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
CNTY stock opened at $2.53 on Tuesday. Century Casinos has a 52 week low of $1.30 and a 52 week high of $5.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.62. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.95 million, a P/E ratio of -0.74 and a beta of 2.20.
Century Casinos (NASDAQ:CNTY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.03). Century Casinos had a negative net margin of 18.43% and a negative return on equity of 72.39%. The business had revenue of $150.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.70 million. Analysts anticipate that Century Casinos will post -2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating on shares of Century Casinos in a report on Friday, July 18th. JMP Securities set a $3.00 price objective on shares of Century Casinos in a report on Friday, July 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Century Casinos currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.00.
Century Casinos, Inc operates as a casino entertainment company in the United States, Canada, and Poland. It develops and operates gaming establishments, as well as related lodging, restaurant, and horse racing including, off-track betting; and entertainment facilities. The company was founded in 1992 and is based in Colorado Springs, Colorado.
