Century Casinos, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTY) Short Interest Update

Century Casinos, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totaling 61,700 shares, adropof45.4% from the July 15th total of 113,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 76,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days. Currently,0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Century Casinos Price Performance

CNTY stock opened at $2.53 on Tuesday. Century Casinos has a 52 week low of $1.30 and a 52 week high of $5.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.62. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.95 million, a P/E ratio of -0.74 and a beta of 2.20.

Century Casinos (NASDAQ:CNTY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.03). Century Casinos had a negative net margin of 18.43% and a negative return on equity of 72.39%. The business had revenue of $150.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.70 million. Analysts anticipate that Century Casinos will post -2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CNTY. AWM Investment Company Inc. boosted its stake in Century Casinos by 22.3% during the first quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 2,062,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,486,000 after buying an additional 375,761 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Century Casinos by 21.1% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 760,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,286,000 after buying an additional 132,700 shares during the period. Mink Brook Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Century Casinos during the first quarter worth $203,000. Wealthedge Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Century Casinos by 330.9% during the first quarter. Wealthedge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 149,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 114,431 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in Century Casinos by 120.4% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 61,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 33,635 shares during the period. 66.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating on shares of Century Casinos in a report on Friday, July 18th. JMP Securities set a $3.00 price objective on shares of Century Casinos in a report on Friday, July 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Century Casinos currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.00.

About Century Casinos

Century Casinos, Inc operates as a casino entertainment company in the United States, Canada, and Poland. It develops and operates gaming establishments, as well as related lodging, restaurant, and horse racing including, off-track betting; and entertainment facilities. The company was founded in 1992 and is based in Colorado Springs, Colorado.

