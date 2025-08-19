Casey’s General Stores, Inc. $CASY Holdings Cut by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its stake in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Free Report) by 1.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 493,174 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,805 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Casey’s General Stores were worth $214,046,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 41.4% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 31,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,600,000 after purchasing an additional 9,316 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $697,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 66.7% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co raised its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 24,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,743,000 after purchasing an additional 2,983 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis raised its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 21.9% during the 4th quarter. Natixis now owns 8,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,303,000 after purchasing an additional 1,499 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.63% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Casey’s General Stores

In other news, insider Chad Michael Frazell sold 4,808 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $503.97, for a total transaction of $2,423,087.76. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 11,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,785,575.60. This represents a 29.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Darren M. Rebelez sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $507.83, for a total transaction of $10,156,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 89,840 shares in the company, valued at $45,623,447.20. The trade was a 18.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 43,646 shares of company stock valued at $22,136,614. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on CASY shares. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $468.00 to $542.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $550.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $385.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 11th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $450.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 11th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $467.33.

Casey’s General Stores Price Performance

Shares of Casey’s General Stores stock opened at $506.20 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $514.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $461.35. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a twelve month low of $350.52 and a twelve month high of $531.24. The firm has a market cap of $18.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.58 and a beta of 0.69.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, June 9th. The company reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.69. Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 3.43% and a return on equity of 16.28%. The business had revenue of $3.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 13.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Casey’s General Stores Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 1st were given a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. This is a boost from Casey’s General Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 1st. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.57%.

Casey’s General Stores Company Profile

Casey’s General Stores, Inc engages in the provision of management and operation of convenience stores and gasoline stations. It provides self-service gasoline, a wide selection of grocery items, and an array of freshly prepared food items. The firm offers food, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty aids, automotive products, and other non-food items.

