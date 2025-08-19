Carmignac Gestion Raises Position in Kellanova $K

Carmignac Gestion lifted its stake in shares of Kellanova (NYSE:K – Free Report) by 35.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 91,934 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,865 shares during the period. Carmignac Gestion’s holdings in Kellanova were worth $7,584,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Grove Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Kellanova in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kellanova during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kellanova during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Accredited Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kellanova during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kellanova during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. 83.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kellanova Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:K opened at $80.02 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $79.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.44. Kellanova has a fifty-two week low of $77.70 and a fifty-two week high of $83.22. The firm has a market cap of $27.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.00, a P/E/G ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 0.27.

Kellanova Increases Dividend

Kellanova ( NYSE:K Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.19 billion. Kellanova had a return on equity of 32.54% and a net margin of 10.56%. Kellanova’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Kellanova will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.9%. This is a boost from Kellanova’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. Kellanova’s payout ratio is presently 59.84%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on K. Citigroup raised shares of Kellanova to a “neutral” rating and set a $83.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Kellanova from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kellanova currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.38.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 114,583 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.07, for a total value of $9,174,660.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 45,326,620 shares in the company, valued at $3,629,302,463.40. The trade was a 0.25% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,260,413 shares of company stock worth $101,234,081. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Kellanova Company Profile

Kellanova, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Australia, and Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

