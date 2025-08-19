Carmignac Gestion Purchases 21,171 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. $CSCO

Carmignac Gestion grew its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 35.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 81,368 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 21,171 shares during the period. Carmignac Gestion’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $5,021,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 452,199 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,872,000 after purchasing an additional 9,858 shares during the last quarter. Groupama Asset Managment boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Groupama Asset Managment now owns 187,508 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $11,412,000 after purchasing an additional 24,460 shares during the last quarter. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. grew its holdings in Cisco Systems by 0.6% in the first quarter. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. now owns 880,649 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $54,345,000 after purchasing an additional 5,631 shares during the period. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA grew its holdings in Cisco Systems by 1.8% in the first quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA now owns 889,741 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $53,126,000 after purchasing an additional 15,915 shares during the period. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 60.4% in the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 1,832,968 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $113,112,000 after buying an additional 690,073 shares in the last quarter. 73.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cisco Systems

In other news, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 762 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.07, for a total transaction of $48,821.34. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 36,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,366,553.59. This trade represents a 2.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 2,407 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.01, for a total value of $154,072.07. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 177,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,331,498.27. This trade represents a 1.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 77,731 shares of company stock valued at $5,021,519. 0.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cisco Systems Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CSCO opened at $66.95 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $68.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.42. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.85 and a twelve month high of $72.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $265.12 billion, a PE ratio of 25.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.91.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 13th. The network equipment provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $14.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.63 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 18.45% and a return on equity of 27.02%. The company’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 3rd. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.60%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CSCO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. CICC Research started coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Monday, July 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, William Blair upgraded shares of Cisco Systems to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cisco Systems currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $74.53.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

