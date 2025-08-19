Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited $CP Shares Sold by Korea Investment CORP

Korea Investment CORP trimmed its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) by 11.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 606,884 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 78,740 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP owned about 0.07% of Canadian Pacific Kansas City worth $42,584,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CP. North Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 209.8% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 378 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. Cheviot Value Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 49.5% during the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 495 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Stock Down 0.9%

CP stock opened at $73.59 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a 1-year low of $66.49 and a 1-year high of $87.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $78.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.67. The firm has a market cap of $67.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.92, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.06.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Increases Dividend

Canadian Pacific Kansas City ( NYSE:CP Get Free Report ) (TSE:CP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The transportation company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.01). Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a net margin of 28.05% and a return on equity of 8.69%. The business had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.1651 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 26th. This is a positive change from Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s payout ratio is presently 20.56%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CP. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $91.00 price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.30.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Company Profile

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

