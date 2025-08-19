Camping World $CWH Shares Sold by Fox Run Management L.L.C.

Fox Run Management L.L.C. trimmed its position in Camping World (NYSE:CWH – Free Report) by 64.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,665 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48,792 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Camping World were worth $431,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CWH. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Camping World by 69.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 30,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $642,000 after purchasing an additional 12,470 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Camping World by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 156,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,302,000 after purchasing an additional 17,689 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Camping World by 33.7% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 60,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,270,000 after purchasing an additional 15,179 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Camping World in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,465,000. Finally, Summit Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Camping World by 33.4% in the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390 shares in the last quarter. 52.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CWH has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James Financial decreased their target price on shares of Camping World from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Camping World from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Camping World from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target (up previously from $21.00) on shares of Camping World in a research report on Monday, June 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Camping World from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $23.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Camping World presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.78.

Shares of NYSE CWH opened at $17.03 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -85.16 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12. Camping World has a 52-week low of $11.17 and a 52-week high of $25.97. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.06.

Camping World (NYSE:CWH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. Camping World had a negative net margin of 0.13% and a negative return on equity of 2.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. Research analysts predict that Camping World will post -0.66 EPS for the current year.

Camping World Holdings, Inc, together its subsidiaries, retails recreational vehicles (RVs), and related products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Good Sam Services and Plans; and RV and Outdoor Retail. The company provides a portfolio of services, protection plans, products, and resources in the RV industry.

