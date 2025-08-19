CalciMedica Inc. (NASDAQ:CALC) Insider Sudarshan Hebbar Acquires 4,392 Shares

CalciMedica Inc. (NASDAQ:CALC – Get Free Report) insider Sudarshan Hebbar purchased 4,392 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.79 per share, with a total value of $12,253.68. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider directly owned 51,976 shares in the company, valued at $145,013.04. The trade was a 9.23% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Sudarshan Hebbar also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 14th, Sudarshan Hebbar purchased 1,584 shares of CalciMedica stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.58 per share, with a total value of $4,086.72.

Shares of CALC opened at $2.94 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $41.07 million, a PE ratio of -1.84 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 5.45 and a current ratio of 5.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.11. CalciMedica Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.42 and a fifty-two week high of $5.97.

CalciMedica ( NASDAQ:CALC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40). As a group, analysts forecast that CalciMedica Inc. will post -2.21 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of CalciMedica by 37.1% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 16,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 4,566 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc increased its holdings in shares of CalciMedica by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 44,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 7,436 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of CalciMedica during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CalciMedica during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in CalciMedica by 30.5% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 72,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 16,824 shares during the period.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of CalciMedica in a report on Thursday, May 15th.

CalciMedica, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for illnesses caused by inflammatory and immunologic processes and direct cellular damage. The company's lead product candidate comprises Auxora, an intravenous formulated small molecule calcium release-activated (CRAC) channel inhibitors, which is in phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of acute pancreatitis, asparaginase induced pancreatic toxicity, and acute kidney injury, as well as severe COVID-19 pneumonia.

