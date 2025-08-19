Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd Trims Holdings in Weatherford International PLC $WFRD

Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd reduced its stake in Weatherford International PLC (NASDAQ:WFRD – Free Report) by 27.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 554 shares of the company’s stock after selling 205 shares during the period. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in Weatherford International were worth $30,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Weatherford International by 1,002.0% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 992 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in Weatherford International during the first quarter worth $445,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Weatherford International by 55.8% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in Weatherford International in the 1st quarter worth $419,000. Finally, Hara Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Weatherford International in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,845,000. 97.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on WFRD. Raymond James Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective (up previously from $69.00) on shares of Weatherford International in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Weatherford International from $77.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Piper Sandler raised Weatherford International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Weatherford International from $90.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $97.63.

Weatherford International Stock Up 2.4%

WFRD opened at $56.63 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.63. Weatherford International PLC has a 12 month low of $36.74 and a 12 month high of $111.23. The business has a 50-day moving average of $54.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.67.

Weatherford International (NASDAQ:WFRD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.90. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. Weatherford International had a return on equity of 34.87% and a net margin of 9.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.66 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Weatherford International PLC will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Weatherford International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 6th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.8%. Weatherford International’s dividend payout ratio is 15.48%.

Weatherford International Company Profile

Weatherford International plc, an energy services company, provides equipment and services for the drilling, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention of oil, geothermal, and natural gas wells worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Drilling and Evaluation; Well Construction and Completions; and Production and Intervention.

