Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd Sells 2,457 Shares of Mattel, Inc. $MAT

Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd trimmed its position in shares of Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT – Free Report) by 64.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,346 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,457 shares during the period. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in Mattel were worth $26,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MAT. Ranmore Fund Management Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Mattel by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. Ranmore Fund Management Ltd now owns 890,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,293,000 after acquiring an additional 150,000 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Mattel by 774.3% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 91,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,776,000 after buying an additional 80,977 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Mattel by 111.6% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 65,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,271,000 after purchasing an additional 34,496 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in Mattel during the 1st quarter valued at $13,865,000. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Mattel during the 1st quarter worth $1,214,000. Institutional investors own 97.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Mattel alerts:

Mattel Trading Down 1.3%

Mattel stock opened at $17.95 on Tuesday. Mattel, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.94 and a 52 week high of $22.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $5.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.62.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Mattel ( NASDAQ:MAT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Mattel had a net margin of 9.87% and a return on equity of 25.19%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Mattel, Inc. will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on MAT shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Mattel from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Wall Street Zen cut Mattel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 27th. Roth Capital set a $22.00 price target on Mattel and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Mattel from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Mattel from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.38.

View Our Latest Report on MAT

Mattel Profile

(Free Report)

Mattel, Inc, a toy and family entertainment company, designs, manufactures, and markets toys and consumer products in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, as well as books, content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie, American Girl, Disney Princess and Disney Frozen, Monster High, and Polly Pocket brands; die-cast vehicles, tracks, playsets, and accessories for kids, adults, and collectors under the Hot Wheels, Hot Wheels Monster Trucks, Hot Wheels Mario Kart, Matchbox, and Cars brand names; and infant, toddler, and preschool products comprising content, toys, live events, and other consumer products under the Fisher-Price, Little People and Imaginext, and Thomas & Friends, and Power wheels brands.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mattel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mattel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.