Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd Reduces Holdings in BOK Financial Corporation $BOKF

Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd decreased its position in shares of BOK Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:BOKF – Free Report) by 33.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 254 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 125 shares during the period. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in BOK Financial were worth $26,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. True Wealth Design LLC increased its position in BOK Financial by 66.9% in the 4th quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 282 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of BOK Financial by 6.9% in the first quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,386 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in BOK Financial by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 4,643 shares of the bank’s stock worth $494,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP increased its stake in shares of BOK Financial by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 2,362 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in BOK Financial by 6.2% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,795 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $708,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.44% of the company’s stock.

BOK Financial Stock Performance

BOK Financial stock opened at $105.56 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $100.77 and its 200 day moving average is $99.77. BOK Financial Corporation has a twelve month low of $85.07 and a twelve month high of $121.58. The company has a market capitalization of $6.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.64 and a beta of 0.88.

BOK Financial Announces Dividend

BOK Financial ( NASDAQ:BOKF Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 21st. The bank reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $525.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $521.80 million. BOK Financial had a return on equity of 9.39% and a net margin of 15.80%. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.54 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that BOK Financial Corporation will post 8.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 13th. BOK Financial’s payout ratio is presently 27.31%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BOKF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on BOK Financial from $104.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on BOK Financial from $101.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Stephens reduced their price objective on BOK Financial from $124.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Wall Street Zen downgraded BOK Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of BOK Financial from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.58.

BOK Financial Profile

BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management.

