Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd Grows Position in Seadrill Limited $SDRL

Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in Seadrill Limited (NYSE:SDRL – Free Report) by 254.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,133 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 813 shares during the period. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in Seadrill were worth $28,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Seadrill by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 7,268 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in Seadrill by 30.8% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,585 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Seadrill by 1.8% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 47,666 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,192,000 after acquiring an additional 863 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in Seadrill by 7.3% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 14,241 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $356,000 after acquiring an additional 973 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Seadrill by 412.2% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,347 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,084 shares during the last quarter. 95.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SDRL stock opened at $29.26 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.13 and a beta of 1.61. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $28.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.32. Seadrill Limited has a 12 month low of $17.74 and a 12 month high of $45.44.

Seadrill ( NYSE:SDRL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($1.36). Seadrill had a return on equity of 1.58% and a net margin of 5.68%. The business had revenue of $377.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $365.73 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Seadrill Limited will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 target price (up from $35.00) on shares of Seadrill in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. Zacks Research raised shares of Seadrill to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Fearnley Fonds cut shares of Seadrill from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. BTIG Research set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Seadrill in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, BWS Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Seadrill in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Seadrill currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.00.

Seadrill Ltd. engages in the provision of offshore drilling services to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following segments: Floaters, Jack-up rigs, and Other. The Floaters segment encompasses drilling, completion, and maintenance of offshore exploration and production wells. the Jack-up Rigs segment includes drilling contracts relate to jack-up rigs for operations in harsh and benign environments in shallow water.

