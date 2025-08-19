Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd Decreases Stake in Stifel Financial Corporation $SF

Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd lessened its stake in shares of Stifel Financial Corporation (NYSE:SF – Free Report) by 45.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 270 shares during the quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in Stifel Financial were worth $31,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SF. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Stifel Financial by 93.8% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 28,536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,690,000 after buying an additional 13,814 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Stifel Financial by 82.1% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 15,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,507,000 after purchasing an additional 7,209 shares during the last quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Stifel Financial by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 82,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,764,000 after purchasing an additional 9,441 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of Stifel Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,564,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in Stifel Financial by 44.5% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 3,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 1,048 shares during the period. 82.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Stifel Financial alerts:

Stifel Financial Trading Down 0.4%

SF stock opened at $113.73 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.62 billion, a PE ratio of 22.04 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Stifel Financial Corporation has a 12 month low of $73.27 and a 12 month high of $120.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $107.22 and its 200 day moving average is $99.65.

Stifel Financial Announces Dividend

Stifel Financial ( NYSE:SF Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. Stifel Financial had a return on equity of 13.93% and a net margin of 11.90%. Stifel Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.60 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Stifel Financial Corporation will post 8.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 2nd. Stifel Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.66%.

Insider Transactions at Stifel Financial

In other news, Director Michael J. Zimmerman sold 10,000 shares of Stifel Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.69, for a total value of $966,900.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 45,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,431,592.77. This trade represents a 17.91% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on SF. JMP Securities upped their price objective on Stifel Financial from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Stifel Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Stifel Financial from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $108.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $135.00 target price on shares of Stifel Financial in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Stifel Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, August 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $115.78.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Stifel Financial

Stifel Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stifel Financial Corporation (NYSE:SF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Stifel Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stifel Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.