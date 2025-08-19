Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd Buys Shares of 674 United Parks & Resorts Inc. $PRKS

Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of United Parks & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PRKS – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in United Parks & Resorts by 3,233.3% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 2,425 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of United Parks & Resorts by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of United Parks & Resorts by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Parks & Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at about $214,000. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new stake in United Parks & Resorts during the fourth quarter worth about $252,000.

Shares of NYSE PRKS opened at $50.88 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.60 and a beta of 1.48. United Parks & Resorts Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.68 and a 12 month high of $60.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $47.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.45.

United Parks & Resorts ( NYSE:PRKS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by ($0.31). United Parks & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 47.59% and a net margin of 12.39%. The company had revenue of $490.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $505.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.46 earnings per share. United Parks & Resorts’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that United Parks & Resorts Inc. will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on PRKS. Mizuho increased their price objective on United Parks & Resorts from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of United Parks & Resorts from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 4th. Guggenheim reduced their price target on United Parks & Resorts from $74.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of United Parks & Resorts from $63.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on United Parks & Resorts from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, United Parks & Resorts has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.91.

United Parks & Resorts, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operation of theme parks. Its portfolio includes SeaWorld, Busch Gardens, Aquatica, Discovery Cove, Sesame Place, and Sea Rescue. The company was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

