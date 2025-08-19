Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd Boosts Stake in Enersys $ENS

Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in Enersys (NYSE:ENS – Free Report) by 2,500.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 338 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in Enersys were worth $31,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ENS. QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Enersys by 23.1% in the first quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,046 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $645,000 after buying an additional 1,323 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Enersys by 74.5% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 68,542 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,339,000 after acquiring an additional 29,268 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Enersys by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,760 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,077,000 after acquiring an additional 1,165 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Enersys by 284.6% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,346 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 996 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional bought a new position in shares of Enersys in the first quarter worth approximately $69,000. 94.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ENS shares. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Enersys in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Enersys in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Enersys from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Enersys in a report on Tuesday, August 5th.

Enersys Price Performance

Enersys stock opened at $99.64 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $90.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $91.39. Enersys has a 12-month low of $76.57 and a 12-month high of $104.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a PE ratio of 11.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.08.

Enersys (NYSE:ENS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $893.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $848.02 million. Enersys had a net margin of 9.60% and a return on equity of 21.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.98 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Enersys will post 9.99 EPS for the current year.

Enersys Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 12th will be paid a $0.2625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 12th. This is a positive change from Enersys’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. Enersys’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.96%.

Insider Activity

In other Enersys news, CEO Shawn M. O’connell purchased 475 shares of Enersys stock in a transaction on Friday, May 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $83.76 per share, with a total value of $39,786.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 43,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,604,192.80. This represents a 1.12% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Andrea J. Funk acquired 315 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $80.20 per share, for a total transaction of $25,263.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer directly owned 50,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,061,729. This trade represents a 0.63% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 1,085 shares of company stock valued at $89,726. Company insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Enersys Company Profile

(Free Report)

EnerSys engages in the provision of stored energy solutions for industrial applications worldwide. It operates in four segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, Specialty, and New Ventures. The Energy Systems segment offers uninterruptible power systems (UPS) applications for computer and computer-controlled systems, as well as telecommunications systems; switchgear and electrical control systems used in industrial facilities and electric utilities, large-scale energy storage, and energy pipelines; integrated power solutions and services to broadband, telecom, data center, and renewable and industrial customers; and thermally managed cabinets and enclosures for electronic equipment and batteries.

Featured Stories

