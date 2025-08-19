Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd Acquires 377 Shares of EPR Properties $EPR

Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in shares of EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Free Report) by 235.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 537 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 377 shares during the quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in EPR Properties were worth $28,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of EPR Properties by 3,816.2% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,874,975 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $98,642,000 after purchasing an additional 1,827,098 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in EPR Properties by 378.0% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 821,532 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,221,000 after purchasing an additional 649,675 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in EPR Properties by 30.6% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 844,940 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,414,000 after buying an additional 198,019 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of EPR Properties in the first quarter valued at $9,702,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in shares of EPR Properties by 102.3% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 328,146 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,264,000 after buying an additional 165,904 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.66% of the company’s stock.

EPR Properties Stock Performance

EPR Properties stock opened at $52.70 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.77, a current ratio of 7.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. EPR Properties has a twelve month low of $41.75 and a twelve month high of $61.24. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.01. The company has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a PE ratio of 25.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.33.

EPR Properties Announces Dividend

EPR Properties ( NYSE:EPR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.01). EPR Properties had a return on equity of 7.66% and a net margin of 25.28%. The business had revenue of $150.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $176.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that EPR Properties will post 4.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a aug 25 dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be given a $0.295 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 670.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 29th. EPR Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 174.38%.

Insider Activity at EPR Properties

In other news, EVP Gregory E. Zimmerman sold 7,500 shares of EPR Properties stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.94, for a total transaction of $412,050.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 96,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,294,952.38. The trade was a 7.22% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.31% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on EPR shares. Royal Bank Of Canada cut EPR Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of EPR Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of EPR Properties from $65.00 to $65.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of EPR Properties from $62.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James Financial increased their target price on EPR Properties from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.93.

EPR Properties Profile

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) is the leading diversified experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues that create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money.

