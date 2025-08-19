C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) Reaches New 1-Year High – Here’s Why

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $123.14 and last traded at $122.97, with a volume of 1259811 shares. The stock had previously closed at $121.24.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CHRW shares. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $119.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 1st. TD Cowen upped their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $112.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Citigroup upped their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $118.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $108.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, C.H. Robinson Worldwide presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.33.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market cap of $14.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.01, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $102.51 and a 200 day moving average of $98.29.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The transportation company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.16 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 35.01% and a net margin of 3.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.15 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 4.83 EPS for the current year.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 5th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 5th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.0%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.49%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Michael John Short sold 6,364 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.24, for a total transaction of $746,115.36. Following the transaction, the insider owned 60,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,081,413.24. This trade represents a 9.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Angela K. Freeman sold 5,713 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.24, for a total value of $664,079.12. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 65,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,640,222.72. This represents a 8.00% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.91% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On C.H. Robinson Worldwide

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CHRW. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 32,292 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,098,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,978 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 26.3% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 529 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 14,272 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,483,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perpetual Ltd grew its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 2.3% during the second quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 5,033 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $483,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.15% of the company’s stock.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Company Profile

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services, and related logistics and supply chain services in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The company offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload, less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprises the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel operating common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

