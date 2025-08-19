Bytes Technology Group plc (LON:BYIT) Insider Acquires £50,180 in Stock

Bytes Technology Group plc (LON:BYIT – Get Free Report) insider Anna Vikstrom Persson bought 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 386 ($5.21) per share, for a total transaction of £50,180 ($67,783.33).

Bytes Technology Group Stock Performance

Shares of BYIT opened at GBX 391.40 ($5.29) on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 404.21 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 453.40. The stock has a market capitalization of £947.39 million, a P/E ratio of 18.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Bytes Technology Group plc has a 12-month low of GBX 317.60 ($4.29) and a 12-month high of GBX 563 ($7.61).

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on BYIT. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Bytes Technology Group to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from GBX 660 ($8.92) to GBX 390 ($5.27) in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Bytes Technology Group from GBX 575 ($7.77) to GBX 470 ($6.35) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Finally, Shore Capital cut shares of Bytes Technology Group to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd.

About Bytes Technology Group

With a 40-year track record, Bytes Technology Group is one of the UK and Ireland’s leading software, security, AI and cloud services specialists. We enable effective and cost-efficient technology sourcing, adoption and management across software, security, hardware, and AI and cloud services.

Our strong relationships with many of the world’s largest software companies enable our specialist staff to deliver the latest technology to a diverse and embedded customer base.

Featured Articles

