Brokerages Set Annaly Capital Management Inc (NYSE:NLY) PT at $20.72

Annaly Capital Management Inc (NYSE:NLY – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $20.7222.

NLY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $20.50 to $21.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Jones Trading restated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Annaly Capital Management from $21.50 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price objective (up previously from $18.00) on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their target price on Annaly Capital Management from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Annaly Capital Management

Annaly Capital Management Stock Performance

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NLY. Jupiter Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Jupiter Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,035 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 3.1% during the first quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC now owns 17,049 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. Quadcap Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Quadcap Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,367 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 572 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 71,328 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,350,000 after buying an additional 611 shares during the period. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 10,538 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NLY opened at $20.68 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.11. Annaly Capital Management has a 52 week low of $16.59 and a 52 week high of $22.11. The firm has a market cap of $13.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.48, a P/E/G ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 1.20.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.01. Annaly Capital Management had a return on equity of 15.53% and a net margin of 13.76%. The firm had revenue of $273.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $237.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Annaly Capital Management will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Annaly Capital Management Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.5%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 30th. Annaly Capital Management’s payout ratio is currently 277.23%.

About Annaly Capital Management

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, engages in mortgage finance. The company invests in agency mortgage-backed securities collateralized by residential mortgages; non-agency residential whole loans and securitized products within the residential and commercial markets; mortgage servicing rights; agency commercial mortgage-backed securities; to-be-announced forward contracts; residential mortgage loans; and agency or private label credit risk transfer securities.

