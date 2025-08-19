Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. Has $25.55 Million Holdings in Cameco Corporation $CCJ

Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Cameco Corporation (NYSE:CCJ – Free Report) (TSE:CCO) by 14.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 620,675 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 107,445 shares during the period. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Cameco were worth $25,547,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CCJ. Credit Agricole S A raised its stake in shares of Cameco by 771.0% in the 1st quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 80,259 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,303,000 after acquiring an additional 71,044 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its position in Cameco by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 92,960 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,795,000 after buying an additional 8,804 shares during the period. Colonial Trust Advisors increased its position in Cameco by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 59,581 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,452,000 after buying an additional 2,349 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Cameco in the 1st quarter worth approximately $900,000. Finally, Korea Investment CORP increased its position in Cameco by 151.0% in the 1st quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 724,303 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,813,000 after buying an additional 435,681 shares during the period. 70.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cameco alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on CCJ. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Cameco from $65.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 11th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cameco in a research report on Tuesday, June 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $70.00 price target on Cameco and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 10th. Glj Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $75.27 price target on shares of Cameco in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Cameco in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.65.

Cameco Trading Up 1.7%

CCJ stock opened at $76.85 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $33.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.33 and a beta of 1.06. Cameco Corporation has a twelve month low of $35.00 and a twelve month high of $80.32. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business has a fifty day moving average of $73.94 and a 200-day moving average of $56.28.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CCO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $467.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $819.79 million. Cameco had a return on equity of 8.21% and a net margin of 14.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 46.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.14 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cameco Corporation will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

About Cameco

(Free Report)

Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through Uranium, Fuel Services, Westinghouse segments. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cameco Corporation (NYSE:CCJ – Free Report) (TSE:CCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Cameco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cameco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.